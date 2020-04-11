Home

Grace Evelyn MOODY

MOODY, Grace Evelyn (nee CHIRNSIDE) Peacefully passed away on Thursday, April 2, 2020, in her 90th year. She joins her beloved husband Ed, her parents Emma and Maurice and siblings Charlie, Edith, Ted and Jean. She will be deeply missed by her step-daughter Maureen (Dennis McWilliams), her sister Barbara (Ralph Pike) and her many nieces and nephews and great-nieces and nephews. In accordance with Grace's wishes, a cremation has taken place. A memorial service will be announced at a later date.
Published in the Toronto Star on Apr. 11, 2020
