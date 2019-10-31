GRACE FRENCH

Obituary

FRENCH, GRACE Peacefully passed away, surrounded by her family, with her cherished Bible in her hands, on Monday, October 28, 2019, in her 99th year. Beloved wife of the late Roy French. Loving mother of the late Allan French. Survived by her sister Peggy Harris. Special godmother to Maelynne (Jeff) Pratt. Grace will be lovingly remembered by her nieces and nephews; great-nieces and nephews; great-great-nieces and nephews; great-great-great-nieces and nephews. Friends will be received at Skwarchuk Funeral Home, 30 Simcoe Rd., Bradford (1-800-209-4803), for visitation on Thursday, October 31, 2019 from 11 a.m. until the time of a funeral service at 12 noon. Interment Mt. Albert Cemetery. In Grace's memory, donations may be made to the Alzheimer Society.
Published in the Toronto Star on Oct. 31, 2019
