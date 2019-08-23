Guest Book View Sign Service Information Turner & Porter Funeral Directors - Yorke Chapel 2357 Bloor Street West Toronto , ON M6S 1P4 (416)-767-3153 Visitation 3:00 PM - 6:00 PM Turner & Porter Funeral Directors - Yorke Chapel 2357 Bloor Street West Toronto , ON M6S 1P4 Funeral 11:00 AM Park Lawn Cemetery 2845 Bloor St W Etobicoke , ON Obituary

HISHON, GRACE INAAM BACHIR April 22, 1949 - August 19, 2019 It is with great sadness, that we mourn the passing of Grace Inaam Bachir Hishon. Grace passed away peacefully, with her family by her side, on August 19, 2019, at Baycrest Palliative Centre. Loving daughter to John Hanna (deceased) and Najla Bachir, Grace was predeceased by her husband Brian Hishon. Devoted mother to Kelley (Mark) and Riel. Loving sister to George (Ayesha), Anissa (Barry), Salah (Jacob) and Ziad (Rima). Adoring Taita, grandma to Owen, Timmy and Hannah. Loving aunt to Jonathan, Nicholas, Ameel, Aliya, Ivy, John and Christopher. Grace will be fondly remembered by sister-in-law Pat (Rick), brother-in-law Doug (Sheila) and sister-in-law Judi (Wally) and their families. Grace was born in Lebanon and immigrated to Canada with the family as a teenager. She made several trips back home to connect with family and friends and will be sadly missed and mourned by her family and friends in Lebanon. Grace fought a courageous battle with Progressive Supranuclear Palsy (PSP), for the past 10 years, with dignity. It broke our hearts to see this awful disease rob her of her bodily functions bit by bit. She was very brave and endured all without complaint. Grace had a wicked sense of humour. She loved working with people and was entrepreneurial. She opened one of the first health food/nutrition stores in Oakville and spent the last 25 years as a successful real estate agent in Toronto West. Her clients became lifelong friends. Grace will be sadly missed and fondly remembered for her love and dedication to her family and friends. She will always be in our hearts. Our heartfelt thanks to the Palliative Care team at Baycrest, for their excellent care and support of our family, to Dr. Zive Dr. Crispino and Dr. Marras, and to her wonderful caregivers, Noraly, Ann, Edna and Nida Caringal. The visitation is on Sunday, August 25th, from 3-6 p.m. at Turner & Porter Yorke Chapel (2357 Bloor St. W.), and the funeral is on Monday, August 26th, at 11 a.m. at Turner & Porter Yorke Chapel, 2357 Bloor St. W., Toronto, ON M6S 1P4.

HISHON, GRACE INAAM BACHIR April 22, 1949 - August 19, 2019 It is with great sadness, that we mourn the passing of Grace Inaam Bachir Hishon. Grace passed away peacefully, with her family by her side, on August 19, 2019, at Baycrest Palliative Centre. Loving daughter to John Hanna (deceased) and Najla Bachir, Grace was predeceased by her husband Brian Hishon. Devoted mother to Kelley (Mark) and Riel. Loving sister to George (Ayesha), Anissa (Barry), Salah (Jacob) and Ziad (Rima). Adoring Taita, grandma to Owen, Timmy and Hannah. Loving aunt to Jonathan, Nicholas, Ameel, Aliya, Ivy, John and Christopher. Grace will be fondly remembered by sister-in-law Pat (Rick), brother-in-law Doug (Sheila) and sister-in-law Judi (Wally) and their families. Grace was born in Lebanon and immigrated to Canada with the family as a teenager. She made several trips back home to connect with family and friends and will be sadly missed and mourned by her family and friends in Lebanon. Grace fought a courageous battle with Progressive Supranuclear Palsy (PSP), for the past 10 years, with dignity. It broke our hearts to see this awful disease rob her of her bodily functions bit by bit. She was very brave and endured all without complaint. Grace had a wicked sense of humour. She loved working with people and was entrepreneurial. She opened one of the first health food/nutrition stores in Oakville and spent the last 25 years as a successful real estate agent in Toronto West. Her clients became lifelong friends. Grace will be sadly missed and fondly remembered for her love and dedication to her family and friends. She will always be in our hearts. Our heartfelt thanks to the Palliative Care team at Baycrest, for their excellent care and support of our family, to Dr. Zive Dr. Crispino and Dr. Marras, and to her wonderful caregivers, Noraly, Ann, Edna and Nida Caringal. The visitation is on Sunday, August 25th, from 3-6 p.m. at Turner & Porter Yorke Chapel (2357 Bloor St. W.), and the funeral is on Monday, August 26th, at 11 a.m. at Turner & Porter Yorke Chapel, 2357 Bloor St. W., Toronto, ON M6S 1P4. Published in the Toronto Star on Aug. 23, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Toronto Star Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close