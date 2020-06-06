McCALLUM, Grace Isobel (nee McDONALD) Passed away peacefully at Southlake Regional Health Centre on May 28, 2020, at the age of 95. Cherished wife of Wm. Donald McCallum. Predeceased by her parents, Roy and Gertrude, and her two sisters, Blanche and Beth. Sadly missed by her children, Connie (Greg), Bill (Jan), Barb, and Cathy (Darren). Loving grandmother to David (Mellisa), Matthew (Frances), Kristy (Brent), Tristin (Dan), and Brandon (Martha), and great-grandmother to Lillian, Addison, Audrina, Danika, Harley, and Gavin. Longtime member of St. Andrew's Presbyterian Church and Sharon Women's Institute. A celebration of life will be held at St. Andrew's Presbyterian Church at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to Roadhouse and Rose Funeral Home. Online condolences at www.roadhouseandrose.com.
Published in Toronto Star on Jun. 6, 2020.