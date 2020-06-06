Grace Isobel McCALLUM
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Grace's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
McCALLUM, Grace Isobel (nee McDONALD) Passed away peacefully at Southlake Regional Health Centre on May 28, 2020, at the age of 95. Cherished wife of Wm. Donald McCallum. Predeceased by her parents, Roy and Gertrude, and her two sisters, Blanche and Beth. Sadly missed by her children, Connie (Greg), Bill (Jan), Barb, and Cathy (Darren). Loving grandmother to David (Mellisa), Matthew (Frances), Kristy (Brent), Tristin (Dan), and Brandon (Martha), and great-grandmother to Lillian, Addison, Audrina, Danika, Harley, and Gavin. Longtime member of St. Andrew's Presbyterian Church and Sharon Women's Institute. A celebration of life will be held at St. Andrew's Presbyterian Church at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to Roadhouse and Rose Funeral Home. Online condolences at www.roadhouseandrose.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Toronto Star on Jun. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Roadhouse & Rose Funeral Home
157 Main Street South
Newmarket, ON L3Y-3Y9
(905) 895-6631
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved