Ridley Funeral Home
3080 Lake Shore Blvd. West
Etobicoke, ON M8V 1K3
(416) 259-3705
GRACE JANETTE SMITH

GRACE JANETTE SMITH Obituary
SMITH, GRACE JANETTE January 11, 1936 – March 24, 2020 Born and raised in Lac du Bonnet, Manitoba, to Julian and Anne Bilan, Grace lived a full and balanced childhood along with her surviving sisters Joyce and Irene and predeceased sister Florence and brother Jimmy. At the tender age of 24, Grace relocated to Toronto, Ontario, whereby throughout her lifetime she exhibited a genuine passion and strong sense of self-respect both personally and professionally. She endured raising her children while living her own life always with a great sense of dignity and fortitude until her passing. Her favourite pastime was to travel, with her most appreciated destination being Jerusalem. Grace is survived by her children Gregory (Joanne), Darryl, Melody (Howie) and Velvet and predeceased by daughter Tammy. Grandchildren Crystal, Taylor, Armel and Hailey. A funeral service will be held at Ridley Funeral Home located at 3080 Lake Shore Blvd., between Kipling Rd. and Islington Ave. Service begins at 3 p.m. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Alzheimer Society of Canada.
Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 28, 2020
