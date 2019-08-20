MacDOUGALL, GRACE With regret, we announce the passing of Grace, at the age of 96, on August 16, 2019. Grace spent most of her career working at Ontario Hydro. She was predeceased by her sisters Margaret (Armstrong), Mary (Fitzmaurice) and her brother John. Grace was a loving aunt to Kathy (Peter), Jim (Jo-Ann), Rob (Wendy), Peter and Laurie (Steve) as well as her many great-nieces and nephews. She will be deeply missed by the many family and friends of whose lives she touched. Friends may visit at the Holy Cross Catholic Funeral Home, 211 Langstaff Avenue Rd. E. (Bayview and Langstaff), on Friday, August 23rd from 10:00 – 11:45 a.m. Funeral Mass will be held at 12:00 p.m., within the funeral home in the Chapel of St. Joseph. Donations to the Heart & Stroke Foundation are welcome. Online condolences and directions may be found at www.catholic-cemeteries.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Aug. 20, 2019