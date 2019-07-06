KENNEDY, GRACE MARGARET (nee SPENCE) Passed away peacefully on Tuesday, July 2, 2019, at Harmony Hills Care Community in Toronto, at the age of 94. Reunited with her beloved husband Keith. Dearly missed by Phill, Jyl, June, David, Barbara, Cindy, John, Cynthia, Jane, Don, Vicki, Peter, Eric and their families. Grace was a loving and faithful wife to Keith for years and will always be remembered for her generous heart. Visitation to be held at the Glendale Funeral Home, 1810 Albion Rd. (at Hwy 27), 416-679-1803, on Tuesday, July 9th, from 10:30 -11:30 a.m. A Funeral Service will commence immediately following the visitation. Interment to follow at Glendale Memorial Gardens. The family would like to take this opportunity to thank the entire staff at Harmony Hills for their care and compassion over the last few years.
Published in the Toronto Star on July 6, 2019