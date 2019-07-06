GRACE MARGARET KENNEDY

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for GRACE MARGARET KENNEDY.
Service Information
Glendale Funeral Home and Cemetery
1810 Albion Road
Etobicoke, ON
M9W 5T1
(416)-679-1803
Obituary

KENNEDY, GRACE MARGARET (nee SPENCE) Passed away peacefully on Tuesday, July 2, 2019, at Harmony Hills Care Community in Toronto, at the age of 94. Reunited with her beloved husband Keith. Dearly missed by Phill, Jyl, June, David, Barbara, Cindy, John, Cynthia, Jane, Don, Vicki, Peter, Eric and their families. Grace was a loving and faithful wife to Keith for years and will always be remembered for her generous heart. Visitation to be held at the Glendale Funeral Home, 1810 Albion Rd. (at Hwy 27), 416-679-1803, on Tuesday, July 9th, from 10:30 -11:30 a.m. A Funeral Service will commence immediately following the visitation. Interment to follow at Glendale Memorial Gardens. The family would like to take this opportunity to thank the entire staff at Harmony Hills for their care and compassion over the last few years.
Published in the Toronto Star on July 6, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.