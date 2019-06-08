Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for GRACE MARGARET SADDLER. View Sign Obituary

SADDLER, GRACE MARGARET (nee POULTON) 1925 - 2019 It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Grace Margaret Saddler (nee Poulton) on May 29, 2019, from Alzheimer's disease at the Margaret Bahen Hospice, Newmarket, with her daughters at her side. Grace was born September 20, 1925 in St. Lambert. The daughter of Daisy Evans and George Poulton, she was predeceased by her three older brothers Harry, Frank and Richard and by her loving husband Albert Ernest (Ernie) Saddler in 2017. She is survived by her three daughters, Carol, Donna and Janet, son-in-law, Alan Owler and grandson, Colin. We would like to thank Nichelle Stewart for her loving care of Grace over the last eight years, the staff at the Sunrise Residence in Aurora, the amazing medical team at Southlake Hospital in Newmarket who treated her over the last few years and the outstanding end-of-life care at the Margaret Bahen Hospice. Grace loved nothing better than dancing with Ernie and we know they are once again dancing in each other's arms. Please remember, people with Alzheimer's should not be ignored and will thrive with your continued love and attention. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, June 15, 2019 at 2 p.m. at the Collins Clarke MacGillivray White Funeral Home (307, Riverside, St-Lambert, Quebec, J4P 1A7). In lieu of flowers, donations would be gratefully appreciated by the Alzheimer Society, the Georgian Triangle Humane Society, Collingwood or the Margaret Bahen Hospice in Newmarket.

