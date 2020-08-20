1/1
GRACE MARIA MAIDA
1924 - 2020
MAIDA, GRACE MARIA April 14, 1924 – August 2, 2020 Born in Pizzoni, Catanzaro, Italy. It is with great sadness and the heaviest of hearts that we announce the passing of our mother, Grazia (Grace) Maida. She was predeceased by her husband Domenico Maida, married for over 40 years. She is survived and will be dearly missed by her children: Anthony, Frank, Terri Guthrie, Gene, and Cathy Braun; by her grandchildren: Raine, Dan, Adam, and Shanel; Nick, Lisa, Chris, and Corinna; Matthew, Stephen, and Andrew; Tara and David Guthrie; Scott and Jeffrey Braun; and by her great-grandchildren: Matthew and Melissa Marchese; Quentin, Rowan, Lucca, Salvador and Milana; her daughters-in-law, plus nieces and nephews and their spouses. In December 1953, Grace, together with her 3 young children, journeyed across the Atlantic Ocean and moved to Toronto, Canada, with the dream of building a better life for her family. First and foremost, Grace loved her family. She was an extraordinary mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She was always kind and generous. She was beautiful on the inside and out. Grace had a passion for gardening and growing her own vegetables. She loved to cook and spend time on her back porch, overlooking the swimming pool and the golf course. She will also be remembered for her smile and sparkling blue eyes. The Maida family would like to thank the nurses and staff at Scarlett Heights Retirement Home. A very special thank you goes to her caregivers Gorete, Zuraida, Marilyn, and her part-time caregivers for their exceptional compassion, kindness, and patience. Grace was a strong woman who never gave up. Now, God has put his arms around her and whispered, "come home with me." We will always cherish our memories of Grace. We will miss her and love her forever. A private family funeral service and interment has already taken place. Please visit Grace's Book of Memories at arbormemorial.ca Donations can be made in her name to Sick Kids Hospital Foundation in Toronto.

Published in Toronto Star on Aug. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Scott Funeral Home - Toronto
1273 Weston Road
Toronto, ON M6M 4R2
(416) 243-0202
