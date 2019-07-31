MEDLAND, GRACE Passed away peacefully, on July 29, 2019, at Markham Stouffville Hospital, surrounded by family. Beloved wife of the late Bruce Medland, mother to Jacqueline, Kathryn and the late Ian. Grandmother to 5 and their partners, great-grandmother to one but known as "Nana" by dozens. Grace lived her life caring for others – she was a dedicated community volunteer and the matriarch of her family. Visitation at Grace Anglican Church, Markham, August 2nd, 10 a.m. Memorial service to follow at 11 a.m.
Published in the Toronto Star on July 31, 2019