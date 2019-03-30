Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Grace Patricia STAI. View Sign





STAI, Grace Patricia (nee HANNA) December 30, 1919 - March 24, 2019 We announce, with sadness and gratitude, the peaceful passing of Grace in the early hours of March 24, 2019. She died at home with her family by her side as she wanted it to be. She was much loved and will be forever missed by Finn, her devoted husband of 75 years. Grace's family was her world. So thankful for her constant, gentle love are her daughters, Trish, Karen and Sonja; their partners Andy, Bill and Stephen and her grandchildren Keith, Larry, Lisa (Sam), Laura (Aubrey), Corey, Caitlin, Cesia, Grace, Emily and Spencer. We are indebted to Dr. S. Egier for his wonderful care and compassion and to our very special care partners, Shelley, Barb, Liz, Amelia and the wonderful VON nurses, we extend our heartfelt thanks. As Grace wished, there will not be a funeral but a Celebration of her happy, well lived life at a later date. We are comforted by the thought that Grace has been reunited with loving family and friends on the other side. ..."and just at that moment when someone at my side says "there she is gone", there are other eyes watching her coming and other voices ready to take up the glad sound "Here she comes"... Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 30, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Toronto Star Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

