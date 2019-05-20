Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for GRACE THAVAMANY WESLEY KANDIAH. View Sign Service Information Meadowvale Cemetery, Visitation Centre, Crematorium and Mausoleum 7732 Mavis Road Brampton , ON L6Y 5L5 (905)-451-3716 Obituary

KANDIAH, GRACE THAVAMANY WESLEY July 1, 1929 - May 17, 2019 Mrs. Grace Thavamany Wesley Kandiah, an educator by profession, and wife of the late Mr. Wesley Kandiah, (Barrister and Solicitor, Notary Public, Kalmunai). Grace was born in Jaffna, Sri Lanka to the late Arunasalam Thambipillai and Sivokolunthu Thambipillai. She peacefully bade farewell to this world while in Canada, to be in the arms of her Lord and Shepherd Jesus Christ. Grace served her Lord and Saviour by being charitable, kind, loving, and by being a steadfast prayer warrior for her friends, family, and all those she met. Loving mother of Sylvia, Juliana, Wesley, June amd late Soori. Mother-in-law of Reginald, Xavier, Jasmine and Manoharan. Proud grandmother of Sarah, Claudia, Dushane, Jonathan, Joshua, Trisha, Taneisha, Keisini and Sajeevhan. Sister of Kulamany, Selvamany and Edirveerasingam. Viewing and paying of last respects will take place at Meadowvale Cemetery & Funeral Centre on May 19, 2019 between 5:00 – 9:00 p.m. The final viewing will take place 1 hour prior to the Celebration of her Life and Funeral Service, which will be held on May 21, 2019 at 9:00 a.m. at the same venue. Everyone is invited to join in fellowship with us at the same location.

