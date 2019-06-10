Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for GRACE WALLIS. View Sign Service Information Chapel Ridge Funeral Home 8911 Woodbine Avenue Markham , ON L3R 5G1 (905)-305-8508 Obituary

WALLIS, GRACE (nee ELLIOT) In her 80th year, after a valiant battle with cancer, Grace passed away on June 7, 2019 surrounded by her family. A loving wife and best friend of 55 years to Alan, devoted mum to Sandra and Cathy (Geoff), and adored gran to Emma and Joshua. Predeceased by her brother John (Debbie), she will also be missed by her brother Andy (Barb), nieces Sarah (Brendan), Tiffany and nephews Jayson, Jamie, Ryan (Monique), as well as other family and friends. Born and raised in Montreal, Quebec, the family moved to Dollard Des Ormeaux in 1972, where she devoted herself to her girls and their activities – including starting up a local nursey school, and working with their ballet, figure skating and Girl Guides organizations. After the family moved to Markham in 1983, she gave her time to Newcomers, and as a Markham Evergreen Hospice volunteer for 35 years. Grace was an avid tennis and bridge player, loved the Florida sun and enjoyed the travels through Europe, Australia and North America that she took with Al. A private cremation has been held. Family and friends are invited to visit and share their memories at Chapel Ridge Funeral Home (8911 Woodbine Ave., Markham, ON L3R 5G1), on Friday, June 14th from 7 to 9 p.m. and Saturday, June 15th from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., followed by a Celebration of Grace's Life from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. with a reception to immediately follow. In lieu of flowers, donations to Markham Evergreen Hospice or Markham Stouffville Hospital Cancer Centre would be welcomed.



WALLIS, GRACE (nee ELLIOT) In her 80th year, after a valiant battle with cancer, Grace passed away on June 7, 2019 surrounded by her family. A loving wife and best friend of 55 years to Alan, devoted mum to Sandra and Cathy (Geoff), and adored gran to Emma and Joshua. Predeceased by her brother John (Debbie), she will also be missed by her brother Andy (Barb), nieces Sarah (Brendan), Tiffany and nephews Jayson, Jamie, Ryan (Monique), as well as other family and friends. Born and raised in Montreal, Quebec, the family moved to Dollard Des Ormeaux in 1972, where she devoted herself to her girls and their activities – including starting up a local nursey school, and working with their ballet, figure skating and Girl Guides organizations. After the family moved to Markham in 1983, she gave her time to Newcomers, and as a Markham Evergreen Hospice volunteer for 35 years. Grace was an avid tennis and bridge player, loved the Florida sun and enjoyed the travels through Europe, Australia and North America that she took with Al. A private cremation has been held. Family and friends are invited to visit and share their memories at Chapel Ridge Funeral Home (8911 Woodbine Ave., Markham, ON L3R 5G1), on Friday, June 14th from 7 to 9 p.m. and Saturday, June 15th from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., followed by a Celebration of Grace's Life from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. with a reception to immediately follow. In lieu of flowers, donations to Markham Evergreen Hospice or Markham Stouffville Hospital Cancer Centre would be welcomed. Published in the Toronto Star on June 10, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Toronto Star Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close