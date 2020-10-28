Grace WYTON

WYTON, Grace 1916 - 2020 Peacefully, at the McCall Centre, Etobicoke, Wednesday, October 21, 2020, at the age 104. "Nana" as known to all family members, lived a happy and meaningful life with unwavering strength, dignity and love. Predeceased by her husband Fred of 60 years, and her beloved daughter Barbara and grandson Clark. Survived by her son Don. Our Nana will be forever missed and loved by her granddaughters Christine and Nicole and her adoring great-grandchildren Ali, Kevin, Samantha, Noam and Rani. A private family service has been arranged. Online condolences at newediukfuneralhome.com