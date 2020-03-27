|
FOOTE, GRAEME It is with devastating sadness that we announce the passing of Graeme Foote of Etobicoke, on Wednesday, March 25, 2020. Graeme was a loyal, kind, generous soul. He adored his family, was proud to call Mimico his hometown, was an insanely talented athlete and about the best guy anyone could ever have the joy of meeting and loving. He taught us all how to enjoy a great glass of wine, was an incredibly proud Dad and Stepdad and relished spending time with everyone who was important to him. That was basically just about anyone he met! He suffered a stroke on Tuesday, March 24th and was treated with the utmost care at St. Joseph's Hospital. Given today's environment, it is even more important that we extend our extreme gratitude to Ashton and Claire in the ER, Dr. Youseff in the ICU, Monica on the ventilator and Graeme's amazing nurses Jenny, Chris, Sabrina and Maggie as well as Dave for transporting Graeme to his final room. Graeme was predeceased by his parents Barbara and John Foote and his brother David. He is survived by his wife Michelle, daughters Alexandra and Isabella, stepdaughter Paige, and siblings Bill (Wende), James (Lauren), Jacqueline (Scott) and Debbie (Jim) and a host of nieces and nephews. Given today's environment, we will postpone a celebration of Graeme's life until it is safe to do so, but will then do it with the gusto that he deserves!
Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 27, 2020