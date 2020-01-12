|
SIMPSON, GRAFTON RAMONSFORD Passed peacefully on January 6, 2020. Grafton was survived by his wife Sismay; brothers, Cedric and Tony; sisters, Ernetha and Marina; nephews, Andrew, Albert, Stuart, and Philip; nieces, Michele, Suzanne, Jan, Andrea, Donna and Sonia; brother-in-law Frank; and sisters-in-law, Marcia and Joan. A celebration of life will take place on Wednesday, January 15, 2020 at 12:00 p.m. at G.H. Hogle Funeral Home, 63 Mimico Avenue, Toronto, ON, 416-251-7531. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the .
Published in the Toronto Star on Jan. 12, 2020