Scott Funeral Homes - Brampton Chapel
289 MAIN ST N
Brampton, ON L6X 1N
(905) 451-1100
WINGROVE, GRAHAM McLEAN It is with great sadness that we announce the sudden passing of Graham McLean Wingrove. Graham was the beloved husband of Nancy (nee Orr). Loving father of Sarah. Dear brother of Ann Cochrane of St. Clair Beach and twin brother Grant (Jacinta) of Brampton. He was predeceased by his parents Donald and Evelyn and brother George. Graham will be deeply missed by his nephews, nieces, great-niece, great-nephew and all who knew him. In keeping with Graham's wishes, private cremation has taken place. Words of comfort, shared stories and photos may be left for the family in Graham's online guest book at www.scottbrampton.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on Feb. 1, 2020
