Graham McMATH

Passed away at Credit Valley Hospital on Tuesday, July 7, 2020 at the age of 88. Beloved husband of Marlene. Loving father of Karen (predeceased), David (Cathy), Stephen (Brenda) and Maureen (Peter). Cherished and much loved grandfather of Tyler, Lauren, Hunter, Lillian and Jonah. A private family service will be held. A public celebration of life to be held at a later date. If desired, donations may be made to Cystic Fibrosis Canada or to St. Francis Table via Canadahelps.org. Condolences may be made through www.turnerporter.ca

Published in Toronto Star on Jul. 13, 2020.
