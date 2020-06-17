GRAHAM WAYNE GUNTER
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share GRAHAM's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
GUNTER, GRAHAM WAYNE Peacefully at home in Napanee with his loving family at his side on Saturday, June 13, 2020, in his 68th year. Beloved husband of Anne (née Hodsoll) for 44 years. Cherished father of Karen Gunter and Michael and Kerrianne Gunter. Extremely proud grandfather of Giulietta and Roman. Dear son of Joyce and the late Wayne Gunter. Son-in-law of Doreen and the late Elmar Hodsoll and brother-in-law of Bill and Jan Hodsoll, Kathy Ackerman, Joan and Joe Flynn, Sue Leitch, Rick Leitch, Nancy and Ken Bailey and David and Kathryn Hodsoll. Fondly remembered by his nieces and nephews and their families. As owner of the downtown Napanee Home Hardware for many years, Graham thoroughly enjoyed his time serving his customers and the community. Cremation has taken place. A private family service will be held at a later date. In memory of Graham, perform an act of kindness and inspire others to do the same. Arrangements entrusted to the Paul G. Payne Funeral Home, 178 Main St., Odessa, Ontario K0H 2H0 (613- 386-7373). Please share your memories and condolences to the family at www.paynefuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Toronto Star on Jun. 17, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved