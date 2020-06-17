GUNTER, GRAHAM WAYNE Peacefully at home in Napanee with his loving family at his side on Saturday, June 13, 2020, in his 68th year. Beloved husband of Anne (née Hodsoll) for 44 years. Cherished father of Karen Gunter and Michael and Kerrianne Gunter. Extremely proud grandfather of Giulietta and Roman. Dear son of Joyce and the late Wayne Gunter. Son-in-law of Doreen and the late Elmar Hodsoll and brother-in-law of Bill and Jan Hodsoll, Kathy Ackerman, Joan and Joe Flynn, Sue Leitch, Rick Leitch, Nancy and Ken Bailey and David and Kathryn Hodsoll. Fondly remembered by his nieces and nephews and their families. As owner of the downtown Napanee Home Hardware for many years, Graham thoroughly enjoyed his time serving his customers and the community. Cremation has taken place. A private family service will be held at a later date. In memory of Graham, perform an act of kindness and inspire others to do the same. Arrangements entrusted to the Paul G. Payne Funeral Home, 178 Main St., Odessa, Ontario K0H 2H0 (613- 386-7373). Please share your memories and condolences to the family at www.paynefuneralhome.com
Published in Toronto Star on Jun. 17, 2020.