Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for DR. GRANT BIRD. View Sign

BIRD, DR. GRANT March 13, 1927 - April 12, 2019 Grant Sutton Bird passed on Friday, April 12, 2019 at the age of 92 at Wyndham Manor in Oakville, Ontario. Grant was born on March 13, 1927 in Oshawa, Ontario, later pursuing a career as a medical doctor (Radiologist) at the former Wellesley Hospital in Toronto. Although he loved his role as doctor, his real passion was his family. He leaves behind his high school sweetheart and wife of 66 years, Barbara. He was a terrific and loving Dad to his five children, Diana, Grant (late), Susan (Willmott), David (Lesley Ryan), Ian (late). Grant adored being 'Grandpa' to Brian, Shannon, Kelly, Morgan and Lindsey. A special thank you to the staff at Wyndham Manor for their compassionate care during this difficult time. Please join Grant's family for a funeral service on Tuesday, April 16, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at the Oakview Funeral Home, 56 Lakeshore Rd. W. (1 block east of Kerr St.) in Oakville, Ontario. A private family burial has taken place. Donations in memory of Grant to the Alzheimer Society of Canada (The Canadian Dementia Priority Setting Partnership Study) would be appreciated. Please see



BIRD, DR. GRANT March 13, 1927 - April 12, 2019 Grant Sutton Bird passed on Friday, April 12, 2019 at the age of 92 at Wyndham Manor in Oakville, Ontario. Grant was born on March 13, 1927 in Oshawa, Ontario, later pursuing a career as a medical doctor (Radiologist) at the former Wellesley Hospital in Toronto. Although he loved his role as doctor, his real passion was his family. He leaves behind his high school sweetheart and wife of 66 years, Barbara. He was a terrific and loving Dad to his five children, Diana, Grant (late), Susan (Willmott), David (Lesley Ryan), Ian (late). Grant adored being 'Grandpa' to Brian, Shannon, Kelly, Morgan and Lindsey. A special thank you to the staff at Wyndham Manor for their compassionate care during this difficult time. Please join Grant's family for a funeral service on Tuesday, April 16, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at the Oakview Funeral Home, 56 Lakeshore Rd. W. (1 block east of Kerr St.) in Oakville, Ontario. A private family burial has taken place. Donations in memory of Grant to the Alzheimer Society of Canada (The Canadian Dementia Priority Setting Partnership Study) would be appreciated. Please see oakviewfuneral.ca to offer online condolences, and to find a link for donations. Funeral Home Oakview Funeral Home - Oakville

56 Lakeshore Road, W.

Oakville , ON L6K 1C7

905-842-2252 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in the Toronto Star on Apr. 15, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Toronto Star Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close