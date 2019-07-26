Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for GRANT BOCHEL. View Sign Obituary

BOCHEL, GRANT Suddenly and unexpectedly, our dear brother, uncle and friend Grant Bochel passed away on Sunday, July 21, 2019. He was only 48 years young. Grant leaves behind his two dogs, Max and Harley, to be reunited with his best Cocker Spaniel pal and one true love, Duke. An avid sports enthusiast, Grant loved to cheer on many professional sport teams, including the Toronto Maple Leafs, Blue Jays and the New Orleans Saints. A longtime employee of Bigelow Heating and Air Conditioning, he will be surely missed by Bert, the staff and many of their clients. Family and friends can join us to celebrate Grant's life and remember him fondly during his celebration of life on Sunday, August 18th. For details, please email grantscelebrationoflife @gmail.com

