Ward Funeral Homes Woodbridge Chapel
4671 Highway # 7
Woodbridge, ON L4L 1S6
(905) 851-9100
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

BOYCE, GRANT 1926-2020 Peacefully, at Riverwood Senior Living, Alliston, in his 94th year. Beloved husband of Irene Boyce (Kellam) for over 64 years. Dear father of Glen (Karen), Marion Kemp (Stan) and Nancy Kitchener (Gary). Proud grandfather of Tom, Scott, Lesley (Tom), Jeffrey (Sarah), Todd (Lexi), Olivia and Chad. Great-grandfather of Raegen, Deacon and Madelyn. Grant was predeceased by his parents Dewitt and Alma, his brother Alan and sisters, Vivian and Yvonne. Grant was a longstanding member of the Woodbridge farming community and a proud member of Woodbridge United Church, having served on the Board of Stewards for many years. Special thanks to "Grants Gals" at Riverwood Senior Living for their care and compassion. Family and friends will be received at the Ward Funeral Home, 4671 Highway 7, Woodbridge (west of Pine Valley Drive), 905-851-9100, on Sunday from 1-4 p.m. A celebration of life will be held at Woodbridge United Church on Monday, February 24, 2020. at 11 a.m., with visitation from 10 a.m. A reception will follow in the church auditorium with interment in Laurel Hill Cemetery, Bolton. If so desired, donations to Woodbridge United Church or a charity of your choice would be appreciated by the family.
Published in the Toronto Star on Feb. 22, 2020
