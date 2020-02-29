Home

HILL, GRANT EDWARD Passed in peace, on Thursday, February 20, 2020, on his 84th birthday. Grant is survived by his loving and caring wife, Nan (nee Dennis), of 60 years. Loving father of Gary (Marsha), Janice James (Glen) and Doug (Tricia). Proud Poppa to seven grandchildren: Brock, Cody, Nadine (Cameron), Trevor (Alexis), McKye, Ganton and Reiton. Grant will be fondly remembered for his quick wit, his deep affection for family and friends, and his love of farming and community. The family would like to invite you to a Celebration of Life at the Zephyr Community Hall, 310 Zephyr Road, Zephyr, on Sunday, March 8, 2020, from 1 to 4 p.m. In memory of Grant, donations can be made to the Parkinsons Society or the Uxbridge Cottage Hospital Foundation.
Published in the Toronto Star on Feb. 29, 2020
