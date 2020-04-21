INCE, Grant Gordon September 24, 1927 - April 17, 2020 The family is so sad to announce that Grant passed away peacefully, on April 17th, of natural causes, after a long life well-lived. Loving and devoted husband to Joan Ince (nee Smith), for 68 years. Most loved and proud Dad and Poppa to Steve (Sophie) and family, Stefanie (Mark H.), Mark, Matt (Lindsay) and Tori; Jan (Wayne) and family, Greg and Pete; Doug (Laurel) and family, Jordan (Chelsea), Lindsay (Carter), and Garett (Caitlin); Jeff, and Scott (Alex) and family, Michael and Sarah. Very special Great-Poppa to Allie, Joshua, Charlie and Tierney. Grant spent his entire career at the Royal Insurance Group, retiring in 1985 after 37 years of service. A Torontonian all his life, Dad was a true gentleman, dedicated to Mom and extremely proud of his large and close family. He loved golf, baseball (especially the Blue Jays), big band music, Muskoka, butter tarts, all dogs, big and small, and his large circle of friends from North Toronto Collegiate. Dad had a great sense of humour and loved to laugh while watching his favourite comedians. His dry wit and unassuming way made him a very special person to many and he was happiest with family and friends in his midst. We are all going to miss his famous one-liners, and the unique way his presence touched everyone. The family would especially like to thank Sham, Dad's faithful caregiver, whose passion and dedication made Dad's last few years so full of smiles. If desired, memorial donations may be made to The Princess Margaret Cancer Foundation or to a charity of your choice. As per Dad's wishes, cremation has occurred. In better times, the family hopes to celebrate Dad's very full life with family and friends.

Published in Toronto Star on Apr. 21, 2020.