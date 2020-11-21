1/1
GRANT SMITH
SMITH, GRANT Passed away in Scarborough, on Friday, November 13, 2020 at the age of 75. Beloved husband of Susan. Loved father of Cary and Daniel and his spouse Julie and Richard and his wife Monica. Proud grandfather of Adley and Alex. Grant was a loving husband, proud father and grandfather and friend to many. He was a longtime employee of the Toronto Star. A private service was held. In his memory, a donation to the Toronto Star Santa Claus Fund, One Yonge Street, Toronto, ON M5E 1E6 or http://charities.thestar.com/santaclausfund/ would be appreciated. Condolences may be forwarded through www.humphreymiles.com.


Published in Toronto Star on Nov. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
