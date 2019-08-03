ROWLAND, Grant Wesley Passed peacefully on Sunday, July 28, 2019, at The Village of Pinehaven Nursing Home in Waterloo, Ontario, in his 92nd year. He was predeceased by his wife Eleanor (2008). Grant is survived by his children Judy Allen (Gerry), Joan Whiteside (Grant) and Scott Rowland (Michelle). He was Poppa to Mark, Heather, Blake and Lisa and Great-Poppa to Sophia, Paulina, Tori, Hannah, Charlotte, Jack and Nathen. Grant was the founder of Rowland Auto Electric, which is still operating as Rowland Emergency Vehicles. He was a good man, a great dad and the greatest mentor to all of us. A Celebration of Life will be held on August 10th. We thank the wonderful staff at Pinehaven for the respect, dignity and care they gave to Dad in his final two years.

