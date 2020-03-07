|
BOUCHARD, GRANT WILLIAM October 16, 1972 - March 3, 2020 Passed peacefully with Mom and Ray by his side and is now in heaven with his brother Chris. Grant was one of the strongest persons on earth. He suffered from the day he was born from kidney disease and many other illnesses. Throughout his life he was optimistically upbeat and always tried to help others. Special thanks to his friends Stephanie and Mariano for their friendship and support. Thank you also to Dr. Christopher Chan and nurse Elizabeth Wong who supported Grant for the last 10 years. As per Grant's wishes, cremation has taken place. If so desired, donations can be made to the Kidney Foundation or Toronto General Hospital Foundation.
Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 7, 2020