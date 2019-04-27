SEARLE, GRAYDON WILLIAM Peacefully, Monday, April 8, 2019 with family by his side, retired Warrant Officer Graydon William Searle of Cold Lake, Alberta passed away at the age of 89 years. Graydon is lovingly survived by his wife of 59 years: Mary Searle of Cold Lake; son: Derrick (Rose) Searle of Calgary; two daughters: Linda Searle of Edmonton, Frances (Scott) Goodfellow of Bolton, ON; four grandchildren: Christopher, Nicole, Hailey, Brandon; two great-grandchildren: Katie and Charlie; two sisters: Marta Gill of Clairmont, ON, Nancy (Billy) Turner of Toronto, ON. Fondly remembered by his many nieces and nephews. Graydon was predeceased by his parents: Margaret and Francis Searle; brother-in-law: Ossie Gill. A family inurnment will take place in Toronto at a later date. Condolences for the family may be offered at mementofuneralchapel.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Apr. 27, 2019