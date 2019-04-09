CATALANO, GRAZIA (nee GIGANTE) January 19, 1922 – April 7, 2019 Mother and Nonna passed peacefully surrounded by her family at Villa Forum on Sunday, April 7, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Silvino Catalano (1993). Devoted mother and mother-in-law of Luciano and his wife Anne-Marie Catalano and Josephine and her late husband Barry Harrison and daughter Maria. Grazia was the proud Nonna of Marco, Lu-Anna and Taylor. Grazia was predeceased by her siblings Severino (Anna), Rosa (Ciraco), Carastia, Massimo (Cristina), Ferdinando (Anna), Camilla (Vincenzo) DeSantis, Albina (Giuseppe) DaAnunzio, Gina (Tomasso) Marchione and Valentino (Ida). Grazia leaves behind brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews in Canada, United States, Great Britain and Italy. The family would like to thank all the staff at Villa Forum and Trillium Hospital. Friends may call at the Turner & Porter "Peel" Chapel, 2180 Hurontario St., Mississauga (Hwy. 10 north of QEW, on Thursday, April 11, 2019 from 2-4 and 6-9 p.m. Funeral Mass will be held at St. Catherine of Siena Roman Catholic Church, on Friday, April 12, 2019 at 9:30 a.m. Entombment Glen Oaks Mausoleum. Those wishing to make a donation in Grazia's name, please consider Villa Forum. Online condolences available through www.turnerporter.ca
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for GRAZIA CATALANO.
Turner & Porter Funeral Directors - Peel Chapel
2180 Hurontario Street
Mississauga, ON L5B 1M8
(905) 279-7663
Published in the Toronto Star on Apr. 9, 2019