TRIGIANI, GRAZIA CLEMENTINA (nee MARINO) Beloved wife of Donato Trigiani (deceased). Born October 1, 1923 in Roseto Valfortore, Italy, passed away at 95 years young, on Thursday, May 23, 2019 (10:23 a.m.), at Credit Valley Hospital, Mississauga. Loving and caring mother of Michael, Costanza, Rosaria (Meucci) and Philip. Loving mother-in-law of Barbara, Debbie and deceased son-in-law Giampiero Meucci. Wonderful grandmother to Tara (Dwayne), Lisa, Sabrina (Steve), Laura (Mark), Amanda (Mike), Ashley (Nicholas), Daniel, George (Michelle) and Stefany (Trevor). Great-grandmother to Savannah (Taylor), Ryan, Alessandro, Alessia, Adriana, Matthew, Ava, Isla, Carter, Tyler, Hannah, Jacob, Owen, Charlotte and Chelsea. Sister to Antonio Marino (deceased), Luigi Marino (deceased) and survived by older sister Rosaria La Penna and sister-in-law Rosa Marino. She will be deeply missed by her family, by her many nieces and nephews and by her cherished friends. Her cheerfulness and determination will always be remembered. She was ever present in time of need and encouragement. Visitation will be held on Saturday 6-9 p.m. and Sunday 2-4 and 6-9 p.m. at G.H. Hogle Funeral Home, 63 Mimico Ave., Etobicoke, 416-251-7531. Mass will be at St Leo's Catholic Church, 277 Royal York Rd., Etobicoke, on Monday at 10 a.m. Entombment at Glendale Memorial Gardens, Albion Rd. and Hwy. 27, Rexdale. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Bladder Cancer Canada. www.hogle.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on May 25, 2019