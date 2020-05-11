ANTINORI, GRAZIA MARIA (nee CARASSAI) April 7, 1933 – May 5, 2020 It is with immense sorrow that we announce the sudden passing of our Carissima Mamma, Grazia Maria, on Tuesday, May 5, 2020, at the age of 87 in her home, surrounded by her family. She is sorrowfully missed by her loving children Lucia (Giuseppe) and Domenico. Proud and generous nonna to Daniele (Vanessa) and Laura Antinori Raimondo. She will be lovingly remembered as an intelligent, kind and gentle soul by family in Canada and Italia, friends, and the many lives she touched. We find consolation that she is at peace in heaven with her beloved husband Giacomo. Born in the medieval town of Sarnano in Marche, Italia, Grazia was raised by her parents, aunts and uncles to live and share the gift of her catholic faith, strength of family, importance of knowledge and the value of honest hard work. From a young age she cultivated a lifetime of passion and love for design, poetry, history, and Latin. Until the end, her incredible memory enabled her to recite Gabriele D'Annunzio, Giacomo Leopardi, Alessandro Manzoni and Homer's Odyssey at family gatherings; these will never fade from our ears and will be recounted from our hearts. She regaled us with her childhood stories of WWII, speaking of the fear but also of the generosity and human compassion that was born of its surroundings. She had many memorable experiences with her family. One of which was the privilege of journeying with her aunt to meet San Padre Pio whose dialected words of encouragement, "ancora un poco", have become a family mantra. In 1952, Grazia Maria graduated from the prestigious school of the Instituto San Giuseppe di Macerata as an elementary school teacher with a proficiency in Latin, for which her exam did not have a single red mark. She would go on to receive a Montessori Diploma from the University of Padova and a Diploma from the Istituto Italiano per L'Africa to teach in Eritrea. Her time as a teacher was one of her many rewarding experiences. On June 19, 1960, she married her beloved Giacomo and that same year immigrated to Canada. The family they raised together would experience the privilege of her love, gentleness, generosity and true unlimited sacrifice. She taught us to appreciate the beauty in everything and encouraged us always. A true entrepreneur, Grazia Maria was not averse to taking risks. She inspired and encouraged her husband with whom she worked closely, building a business with hard work and respect that in later years focused on residential rentals. She was hands on and treated everyone she met with the utmost respect and kindness. Over her 60 years as a landlord, she will be fondly remembered by many of her tenants. Always one with the soul of a teacher, the importance and love for the Italian language and heritage that was instilled by her will forever be lovingly passed on to future generations. This is what made every trip to Italia with her an adventure and why every future trip will bring about both a smile and a tear. With clear memory she recounted the stories of our ancestors, linking us to the past, so that we loved and respected them as she had. Grazia Maria shared with the greatest passion her faith. From prayers, pilgrimages, art and history, her words and life examples wove a tapestry in our hearts. She is the candle that will continue to illuminate our path. A quote from St. Agostino rang through her heart, never forgetting those who had passed: "Coloro che ci hanno lasciati non sono degli assenti, sono solo degli invisibili: tengono i loro occhi pieni di gloria puntati nei nostri pieni di lacrime." We would like to thank her doctors and their teams; Dr. Wasson at Sunnybrook's Odette Centre, Dr. Jang at Princess Margaret Hospital and her Palliative Caregivers, for their exceptional care and dedication to life. A mass will be held at a later date. In honour of Grazia Maria, those who wish may donate to ShareLife. Mamma, Nonna, ci hai sempre tenuto per la mano nel camino della vita, continua a mostrarci la via. Tenevi accesa la lampada della fede e della famiglia. La lampada ha illuminato ogni persona che hai toccato e hai reso pi' bella la nostra vita. Grazie per il tuo amore infinto e come ci dicevi ogni notte; Sia Lodato Ges' e Maria, e Sempre Siano. La tua cara famiglia.



