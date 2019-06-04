ZOSO, Graziella (nee CARIOLATO) With profound sadness, our family announces the passing of Graziella on May 30, 2019, in Mississauga, Ontario. Graziella (Gracie) was born June 16, 1942 in Castelgomberto, VI, Italy. Gracie will be deeply missed by her husband of 60 years, Dorino Zoso; her daughter Mabruka Zoso-Kulawick; son-in-law Geoffrey Kulawick; and grandchildren, Karina and Matthew Kulawick. A visitation followed by a service will be held at Turner & Porter Funeral Home, 2180 Hurontario Street in Mississauga at Noon on Thursday, June 6, 2019.
Published in the Toronto Star on June 4, 2019