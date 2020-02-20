|
BUCCIARELLI, Grazietta Peacefully at Etobicoke General Hospital on Tuesday, February 18, 2020 at the age of 81. Dearly beloved wife of the late Nicola. Loving mother of Gabriel, Patrizia (Mohammad) Eweida, and Pietro (Bruna). Cherished Nonna of Amanda (Massimo) Lombardo, Zaki and Matteo and Bis-Nonna of Vienna and Penelope. Resting at NEWEDIUK FUNERAL HOME, KIPLING CHAPEL, 2058 Kipling Avenue (north of Rexdale Boulevard) on Friday, February 21, 2020 from 2-4 and 6-9 p.m. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at Our Lady of the Airways Church, 7407 Darcel Avenue, on Saturday, February 22, 2020 at 10 a.m. Entombment Glendale Memorial Gardens. Online condolences at newediukfuneralhome.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Feb. 20, 2020