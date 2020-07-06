1/1
GREG DONAGHY
DONAGHY, GREG September 8, 1961 - July 1, 2020 Gregory (Greg) Owen Donaghy died peacefully, on July 1, 2020, at the Ottawa Heart Institute, a week after suffering a heart attack. Greg leaves behind Mary, his wife of nearly 28 years, his children Katherine (Katie), Michael and Stephen. With them in mourning are his mother, Maureen, sisters Mary (Margaret) and Fionnuala (Philippe) and his many sisters- and brothers-in-law, uncles, aunts, nieces, nephews and cousins. He is also mourned by Mary's parents Ron and Dawn Shephard. Greg was predeceased by his father Michael and brother Tom. Born in London, England, of Irish parents, Greg arrived in Toronto at a young age and quickly embraced his Canadian identity when he strapped on his first pair of skates, but never forgot his Irish heritage. He attended St. Michael's College School, where he made many lifelong friends. Greg's trip to Senegal with Canada World Youth ignited a lifelong passion for social justice, international relations and foreign policy. This continued at St. Michael's College, University of Toronto, where he met Mako Watanabe, who would become a lifelong friend for both Greg and his family and who graciously led Greg's final prayers, having long ago been ordained a Catholic priest, with Greg in attendance. Greg received his BA from the University of Toronto (1986), his MA from Carleton University (1989) and his PhD from the University of Waterloo (1998). After a long and illustrious career as a federal government historian, Greg retired in the spring of 2019 as Head of Historical Section, Global Affairs Canada. Never one to relax, he became Director of the Bill Graham Centre for International Contemporary History at Trinity College, University of Toronto. A prolific writer, he published Tolerant Allies: Canada and the United States, 1963-1968 followed by Grit: The Life and Politics of Paul Martin Sr., a finalist for the 2015 Shaughnessy Cohen Prize. He was also recognized for his accomplishments with the Queen Elizabeth II Diamond Jubilee Medal, awarded to him in 2012. Much to the sometimes dismay of his family, Greg's idea of fun was waking up before the sun for a long bike ride up to Pink Lake. Known to park his car the furthest possible from any entrance, Greg was born to run. After being introduced to running by his wife 32 years ago, it became an integral part of his life. Greg managed to finish his last run before passing on. When Greg did take a well-deserved rest, he could be found reading on Little Whitefish Lake, cooking Sunday dinner for his family, reading, traveling, engaging in vigorous debate, or, if he had just finished his weekend lunch, napping on the couch. Never one to boast, Greg was most proud of his three wonderful children, Katie, Michael and Stephen. His greatest joy was bringing them into this world with the love of his life, Mary. Mary and her children want to thank the exceptional staff at the Ottawa Heart Institute, especially nurses Samantha, Elfreda and Ryan, for their compassion. A Funeral Mass will be planned when COVID-19 restrictions are lifted. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the Shepherds of Good Hope or the Ottawa Regional Cancer Centre, and please register as an organ donor.

Published in Toronto Star on Jul. 6, 2020.
31 entries
July 5, 2020
I am truly sorry for this very sad loss of your Greg. You and your children will be remembered very specially as you move through this time of remembrance. You are being called to a new place in your life and I will pray that your heart and the hearts of your children may grow lighter with each passing day. I will see you in your time. Blessings in abundance Mary. Nickie
Nickie Levesque
Friend
July 5, 2020
Such a sad time for the Donaghy family.

I had the pleasure of knowing Greg early in our lives. We spent a lot of time together as kids riding bikes, sports and just hanging out in our Blue Flames gang. We went to high school together with Pete and it was at St. Mikes where Greg really carved his path for his future. He was active in the student government and was writing for the school newspaper. In our graduating year, Greg was Vice-President. He was a leader with a conscience.

Youll be missed by all your family and friends.
John Sexton
Friend
July 5, 2020
I had the privilege of working with Greg on several occasions and was always impressed by his can-do attitude and passion for his work. Despite a heavy list of commitments he found time to co-author a History of Protocol during my time as Chief of Protocol of Canada and later as Ambassador to Greece he oversaw the preparation of a short history to mark the 70th anniversary of Canada-Greece relations. He was a subject matter expert on Canadian peacekeeping in Cyprus and was an invaluable resource. A gentleman and talented scholar who left us far too soon. Deepest condolences to his family and many friends.
Robert Peck
Coworker
July 5, 2020
We send our sincere sympathy and condolences to Gregs wife Mary and their family on their great loss. We also wish to sympathise with his mother Maureen and his sisters Mary and Fionnuala, his uncle John and all the family, friends and relations who will greatly miss Greg. May he rest in peace. You are all in our thoughts and prayers at this time
Bill & Judy Carey
July 5, 2020
Our sincere sympathy, our thoughts and prayers are with you.
Bill and Ellie Ivory
Friend
July 5, 2020
We are so very sad and sorry that Greg has left too soon. I have warm memories of Greg that include remembering his cool confidence in high school, and happily meeting back up here in Ottawa, when our sons played on the same hockey team. There were some lovely Saturday morning coffee conversations post hockey boy workouts at Mooney's, and we were always happy for chance meetings with Greg while out riding. Mrs. Donaghy, Mary D and Mary Sheppard, Katie, Michael and Stephen, our hearts go out to you. Mary, Richard, Gillian and Graham Daly.
Mary Daly
July 5, 2020
Having first met Greg 20-odd years ago at one of the biennial gatherings of the International Committee of Editors of Diplomatic Documents, memories will linger of Greg as the very engaged representative of Canada, with whom every conversation pervaded with evidence of lasting friendship. He will be sadly missed.
Marc Dierikx
July 4, 2020
J'ai rencontré Greg en 1981 , lui étudiant â U of T et moi en stage à Toronto . Depuis notre amitié n'a jamais cessé et je suis trs fier et trs honoré de sa fidèlité. Greg est venu plusieurs fois nous visiter sur notre ferme dans le sud ouest de la France qu'il aimait beaucoup .
Grâce à lui et à toute sa famille nous aimons aussi le Canada .
Merci pour tout Greg , mon ami .
Et nos pensées pour les tiens dans la peine .
Henri Boullier
Friend
July 4, 2020
He was my student at the University of Toronto almost 40 years ago. He took all or most of my courses. I remember his smile and his lively questioning mind. I think that he enjoyed life and only regret that it ended so soon. He may have been attracted to my courses on African history because he had been to Africa, but I was always delighted to have him in my class. My condolences to his family.
Martin Klein
Teacher
July 4, 2020
I am deeply sadden by the news of Greg's passing. We were friends and colleagues at Global Affairs for many years beginning in the mid 1990s when the Historical section of the Department was part of the Communications Bureau and we saw each other on an almost daily basis. He was working on the "Documents" series while undertaking research in other areas of Canadian foreign policy. He was important team player at the time in our "Reaching Out to Canadians" communications strategy designed to raise awareness of Canada's role in the world and played a key role in the 25th anniversary open house of the Lester B. Pearson Building in 1998. Greg visited me in Australia in 2002 and I remember well a wonderful "bushwalk" we undertook in Namadgi National Park outside Canberra. He was a strong advocate of the Historical program (of course!) as well as the Canadian Studies programs at the Department. He was a respected and prolific author on Canadian foreign policy, and promoted and mentored young historians in this area. He will be remembered for all these accomplishments, but also for his kindness, generosity and fairness. I will remember him as my friend. I express my sincere sympathies and deepest condolences to his spouse, family and friends.
July 4, 2020
We will always hold fond memories of our great discussions (politics and history) with Greg at the annual Donaghy Boxing Day gatherings. Greg was a man of great compassion and achievement, his self-proclaimed and most cherished being the loving bond he shared with Mary and their children, Katie, Michael and Stephen. Greg was truly a gentleman and a scholar, a family man and a friend. Our thoughts and prayers are extended to the entire Donaghy family.
Sincerely, Freddy and Andrea Smith
Fred and Andrea Smith
July 4, 2020
July 4, 2020
What a wonderful smile. Howard and I offer our love and prayers to sister Mary and Margaret, and also to Greg's wife and children and especially his mom. Hope there will be an opportunity to celebrate his life once this COVID season is passed.
Sharon Moon
July 4, 2020
Gone too soon. Greg was an excellent historian of diplomacy and politics with many publications to his credit including the official history of the Department of External Affairs ( Volume Three 1968-1984 with two others).

He was a valued colleague to many.

Gary J. Smith
Former Canadian Ambassador
July 4, 2020
So sorry to hear about Greg's passing away. I had the chance of having Greg as a colleague in 2001-2003. He was an excellent and very competent colleague. I truly enjoyed (and still do) reading his books. He will also be missed in the Canadian historical community to which he contributed so much.
Roger Belanger
July 4, 2020
Grateful to have had the opportunity to work with Greg, as co-editors for "International Journal." A thoughtful and generous colleague, who will be sorely missed.
Brian Bow
July 4, 2020
My sincere condolences to the Donaghy family for your loss. Greg was a spinning buddy at the 6:30 am class at the RA Centre. I've missed our discussions on politics and history since the Covid shutdown and it's very sad now to know we won't have the benefit of Greg's presence whenever the spinning classes resume again. May he rest in peace.
Bill McCloskey
July 4, 2020
I am very sorry to learn of Greg's passing. We worked together in the Policy Research Division and I will always remember his kindness to his colleagues and his dedication to his important work. Sincere condolences to his friends and family.
Pam Isfeld
Coworker
July 4, 2020
I knew Greg only since he came to Trinity College, UofT, but I quickly came to like him very much. With a similar passion for social justice, we saw many things in the same light. I wish we could have worked together for many years. Greg will be missed and remembered. My condolences to his family. With sympathy,
John Duncan
Coworker
July 4, 2020
Sorry to hear this news and condolences to the family. Played many Saturday night hockey matches with Greg. Great skater and tenacious forechecker. We will miss him very much.
Dave saville
Friend
July 4, 2020
R. I. P Greg........
Condolences to all the family.... My heart is with you all at this sad time.
All my love xx
Annette Donaghy
Family
July 4, 2020
Greg and I used to chat in the bike lockers at 125 Sussex. Whenever I arrived and I would see he was there I would try to come up with ways to casually get him talking about the history of the Department, about which he was always full of wisdom and knowledge. It was always a joy (and an education) to speak with him. I thought that the Bill Graham Centre was lucky when he headed over there. I am very sorry to hear of his passing.
Daniel Loutfi
Coworker
July 4, 2020
R,I.P Greg ,,, Condolences to the Family.! marcella Greg and Family , .
marcella.and . Greg Donaghy
July 4, 2020
My condolences to all for your loss. I remember Greg as always smiling, a proud father.
Barbara Trott
July 4, 2020
I had the pleasure of working with Greg at Global Affairs Canada where he was a frequent and valued client of our Library. He is gone far too soon and will be missed by many. My thoughts and prayers to Greg's family and friends.
Jo-Anne Valentine
July 4, 2020
Our deepest condolences to the Donaghy family for your loss. Fond memories.
John and Julie Coppinger
JOHN COPPINGER
July 3, 2020
It was an honour to work alongside Greg in our respective post-Global Affairs careers, he leading the Bill Graham Centre for Contemporary International History and me next door heading the Canadian International Council. A partnership we had hoped we would last many more years. I will miss Greg
Ben Rowswell
July 3, 2020
So sorry to learn of the death of Greg ! Condolences to the family !
Kitty Mcgilly
