GREG DONAGHY

DONAGHY, GREG September 8, 1961 - July 1, 2020 Gregory (Greg) Owen Donaghy died peacefully, on July 1, 2020, at the Ottawa Heart Institute, a week after suffering a heart attack. Greg leaves behind Mary, his wife of nearly 28 years, his children Katherine (Katie), Michael and Stephen. With them in mourning are his mother, Maureen, sisters Mary (Margaret) and Fionnuala (Philippe) and his many sisters- and brothers-in-law, uncles, aunts, nieces, nephews and cousins. He is also mourned by Mary's parents Ron and Dawn Shephard. Greg was predeceased by his father Michael and brother Tom. Born in London, England, of Irish parents, Greg arrived in Toronto at a young age and quickly embraced his Canadian identity when he strapped on his first pair of skates, but never forgot his Irish heritage. He attended St. Michael's College School, where he made many lifelong friends. Greg's trip to Senegal with Canada World Youth ignited a lifelong passion for social justice, international relations and foreign policy. This continued at St. Michael's College, University of Toronto, where he met Mako Watanabe, who would become a lifelong friend for both Greg and his family and who graciously led Greg's final prayers, having long ago been ordained a Catholic priest, with Greg in attendance. Greg received his BA from the University of Toronto (1986), his MA from Carleton University (1989) and his PhD from the University of Waterloo (1998). After a long and illustrious career as a federal government historian, Greg retired in the spring of 2019 as Head of Historical Section, Global Affairs Canada. Never one to relax, he became Director of the Bill Graham Centre for International Contemporary History at Trinity College, University of Toronto. A prolific writer, he published Tolerant Allies: Canada and the United States, 1963-1968 followed by Grit: The Life and Politics of Paul Martin Sr., a finalist for the 2015 Shaughnessy Cohen Prize. He was also recognized for his accomplishments with the Queen Elizabeth II Diamond Jubilee Medal, awarded to him in 2012. Much to the sometimes dismay of his family, Greg's idea of fun was waking up before the sun for a long bike ride up to Pink Lake. Known to park his car the furthest possible from any entrance, Greg was born to run. After being introduced to running by his wife 32 years ago, it became an integral part of his life. Greg managed to finish his last run before passing on. When Greg did take a well-deserved rest, he could be found reading on Little Whitefish Lake, cooking Sunday dinner for his family, reading, traveling, engaging in vigorous debate, or, if he had just finished his weekend lunch, napping on the couch. Never one to boast, Greg was most proud of his three wonderful children, Katie, Michael and Stephen. His greatest joy was bringing them into this world with the love of his life, Mary. Mary and her children want to thank the exceptional staff at the Ottawa Heart Institute, especially nurses Samantha, Elfreda and Ryan, for their compassion. A Funeral Mass will be planned when COVID-19 restrictions are lifted. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the Shepherds of Good Hope or the Ottawa Regional Cancer Centre, and please register as an organ donor.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store