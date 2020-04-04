Home

MC DOUGALL & BROWN FUNERAL HOME - Scarborough
2900 KINGSTON RD
Scarborough, ON M1M 1N5
(416) 267-4656
1950 - 2020
GREG PARTINGTON Obituary
PARTINGTON, GREG November 28, 1950 - April 1, 2020 Greg passed away peacefully in his sleep on April 1, 2020 in Bowmanville. Proud Father of Jeff and Shane, and special Uncle to Michael. Greg was so looking forward to Jeff and Danielle's wedding in May, which he will sadly miss. He will be remembered by Ann, with whom he shared much of his life. Greg loved cooking and entertaining family and friends, always did a daily cross word puzzle, and loved any trivia challenge. There will be a Celebration of Life held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Heart & Stroke Foundation. Online condolences may be left at www.mcdbrownscarb.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on Apr. 4, 2020
