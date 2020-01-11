Home

Mount Pleasant Cemetery, Visitation Centre, Crematorium and Mausoleum
375 Mount Pleasant Road
Toronto, ON M4T 2V8
(416) 485-9129
Funeral
Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020
1:00 PM
HUTCHISON, GREGOR August 11, 1958 - January 7, 2020 Passed away peacefully, on January 7, 2020, surrounded by family. Predeceased by his father Bruce Hutchison. Survived by his wife Beth Boigon, children Sam, Matthew and Zoe Hutchison, mother Beverley Hutchison and brothers Taylor, Paul and Jaime. Gregor's infectious embrace of life inspired us all. Friends are invited to the Funeral Centre at Mount Pleasant Cemetery for funeral and reception on Sunday, January 12th, at 1 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The Stomach Cancer Research Fund at Princess Margaret Cancer Foundation, 1-866-224-6560. www.the.pmcf.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on Jan. 11, 2020
