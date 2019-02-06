Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for GREGORY ALAN CORCORAN. View Sign

CORCORAN, GREGORY ALAN It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of a dear husband and beloved father, Greg, at the age of 68, on February 3, 2019, following a courageous battle with Lewy Body Dementia. Cherished husband of Krystyna for 34 years, loving father of Kyle. Loving brother to Randy William Corcoran, sisters, Kim and husband Kevin, Lisa and fiancé Alan and to all their children and nieces and nephews. Predeceased by Candice Rheeder and Kevin Corcoran. Loving uncle to Sean, Kelly and wife Shane and their children, and cousin to Rosemary and husband Paul and their children. Loving nephew to Robert Wellington Corcoran and wife Ann and their family. He was fun-loving with a great sense of humour, devoted to family. He loved the outdoors and especially fishing. He went to Bayview Public School. Worked for his father delivering at Corcoran Foods and for his brother at Woodland making wood furniture. He had his own business painting and lawn cutting and worked for Canada Post for over 25 years until he retired. Greg will be fondly remembered and forever loved by those whose lives he had touched. Relatives and friend may pay their respects at Marshall Funeral Home, 10366 Yonge St., Richmond Hill, Thursday, February 7th, 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. Service in the chapel on Friday, February 8th at 1:00 p.m. Interment Queensville Cemetery.

10366 Yonge Street

Richmond Hill , ON L4C 3B8

