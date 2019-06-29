Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for GREGORY ANTHONY SIMERSON. View Sign Obituary

SIMERSON, GREGORY ANTHONY Retired Captain Greg Simerson passed away on Wednesday, June 26, 2019 in his 89th year at Providence Villa Palliative Care. Greg leaves behind his loving wife Frances May of 66 years. Survived by his sister Barbara Middleton of New Port Richey, Florida. He was a loving father to John (MaryEllen), Don (Holly) and Lynn. Grandfather to Jon-Erik Simerson, Kim Simerson, Jordan Simerson, Kate Simerson, MacLean Simerson, Connor Warren, Russell Henderson and Renee Henderson. Great-grandfather to Joel and Blair Simerson and Easton Wagner. Captain Greg Simerson (sen#088) started with the SFD in March 1956 and retired in March 1988. He was an avid hockey enthusiast with his kids, grandchildren, great-grandchildren as well as coaching, managing teams in the GTHL and OHL. He followed his love of hockey by watching his players graduate to the NHL. Greg was an active member in the Probus Club and Legion Local 258 Highland Creek. His other love in life was travelling with Fran on boat cruises and winter months in Florida with family and friends. His dancing skills will be greatly missed in Gulf Harbors, Florida. Family and friends are invited to Greg's Celebration of Life on Saturday, July 6th from 1 to 4 p.m. at Heron Park Arena and Community Centre in West Hill. In lieu of flowers, donations can me made to the Ross Tilly Regional Burn Unit at Wellesley Hospital or the Gord Downie Fund for Brain Cancer Research at Sunnybrook. Published in the Toronto Star on June 29, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Toronto Star Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

