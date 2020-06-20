BUTLER, GREGORY FRANCIS Gregory Francis Butler, age 72, passed away at home on Monday, June 15, 2020, in Bracebridge. Greg was with his wife, Cynthia and daughter, Andrea, when he passed. He is survived by his wife Cynthia (Broderick). They celebrated 50 years of marriage in October of last year. Greg was born on July 1, 1947 in Toronto, ON. He was the second son of Edmund Butler and Auriel Savelieff. His older brother, Wayne Butler (Judy) preceded him in death. Greg had successful and fulfilling careers with Air Canada, in the seafood industry and in the finance world of Toronto. His passions included golf, fishing and boating on Georgian Bay, He was a loyal Leafs and Jays fan. Greg will be remembered for his green thumb and beautiful gardens. He was a loving and active grandpa and cherished every moment with his grandson, Pearson. He is survived by his wife; Cynthia Butler (Broderick); his daughter, Andrea Butler, (Tiffany Commins); his grandson, Pearson Butler-Commins and his nieces and nephews; Katherine, TJ, Alison, Christopher and Darren. Greg fought a brave and stoic battle with cancer during the past year. A special thanks to all of the cancer care staff at RVH. A special mention to Dr. Kelly Emerson for her care and compassion. His wishes of passing at home were made possible with the extraordinary care of Susan Clark, Thera Green and Janna Watson. Greg's wishes are being fulfilled and cremation has taken place. A private, family celebration will take place at a later date. Donations can be made to the Canadian Cancer Society. Messages of condolence may be offered through www.reynoldsfuneral.com
Published in Toronto Star on Jun. 20, 2020.