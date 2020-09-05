1/1
GREGORY GERALD SMITH
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share GREGORY's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
SMITH, GREGORY GERALD After a long and well-fought battle with cancer, Greg passed away peacefully, surrounded by his family, at Joseph Brant Hospital on August 28, 2020. Greg was devoted to his family and will be deeply missed by his wife of almost 50 years, Mary, his son and daughter-in-law Eric and Avril, his daughter and son-in-law Sarah and Steve, and his grandchildren Graham, Malcolm, and Addison, who were the apples of his eye. He also leaves his brother Larry and sister Karen and so many other family members and lifelong friends. Heartfelt thanks to family physician, Dr. Salwa Saad, and the oncology and respirology teams at Joseph Brant Hospital for their coordinated treatment that extended Greg's life for many enjoyable years beyond expectation, and the palliative care team for their expert and compassionate care during his last days. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a private family funeral was held at Bay Gardens Funeral Home, 1010 Botanical Drive, Burlington, on September 3, 2020. For those who wish, memorial donations made to the Joseph Brant Hospital Foundation, or a charity of your choice, would be appreciated by the family. Please sign the online Book of Condolences at www.baygardens.ca

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Toronto Star on Sep. 5, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved