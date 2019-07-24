HICKS, Gregory Greg "Scott" Passed away peacefully at Margaret Bahen Hospice, Newmarket on Thursday, July 18, 2019 at the age of 54. Loving husband of Anna (nee Nurmi) for 28 years and proud father of Alex and Amy. Cherished brother of Carla and Cheryl, and beloved son of Phyllis and the late Richard Hicks. Greg was a lifelong painter and contractor in Southern Ontario. His family would like to thank the staff at the Stronach Regional Cancer Centre and a warm thank you to the nurses at the Margaret Bahen Hospice. A celebration of life will be held at the Madsen's Greenhouse, 160 Bayview Parkway, Newmarket on Wednesday, July 24, 2019 from 4-7 p.m. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Margaret Bahen Hospice. Online condolences may be made at www.roadhouseandrose.com.
Published in the Toronto Star on July 24, 2019