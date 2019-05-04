ERRATT, GREGORY JOHN AKA "BAGGS" Peacefully, with his family by his side, at the Hospice Peterborough on Tuesday, April 30, 2019, at the age of 66. Greg "Baggs" Erratt was the beloved husband of Bev Erratt. Loved father of Linda Burrell (Ellen Watson) and Ted Burrell (Jo-Ann). Step-grandchildren Craig (Stacie) and Jessica (Ryan). Greg will be missed by his brothers and sister. Memorial visitation will be held on Sunday, May 5th from 3:00–5:00 and 7:00–9:00 p.m. at the St. Thomas More Roman Catholic Church (in the church hall), 25 King St. W., Millbrook. A Mass of Resurrection will be held in the church on Monday, May 6th at 11:00 a.m. Interment at the Downeyville Cemetery, Downeyville. In memory of Baggs, donations to Hospice Peterborough or the Alzheimer Society would be appreciated by the family. Arrangements entrusted to Fallis & Shields Funeral Home and online condolences or donations may be made at fallis-shields.com
Published in the Toronto Star on May 4, 2019