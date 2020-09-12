LECOURT, GREGORY JOSEPH April 6, 1961 – September 8, 2020 It is with heavy hearts that the family of Gregory Joseph Lecourt announce his passing on September 8, 2020. He is survived by his wife Rhonda, daughter Courtney and son Kyle (Chelsey). Beloved son of Vincent (deceased) and Marie, and son-in-law of Neville and Marjorie Demetrius. Loving brother of Vince (Pat), predeceased by brother Drew (Maureen), Michelle (Jeanette), Kelly (Jamie) and Neil. Uncle to Shawna (Charles), David (Carla), Jennifer, Matthew (Tori), Ryan, Aleesha and Ben. Great-uncle to Ava, Adeline, Austin and Zachary. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Giffen-Mack Funeral Home, and online condolences and memories may be made at www.giffenmack scarborough.com/obituaries