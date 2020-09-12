1/1
GREGORY JOSEPH LECOURT
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share GREGORY's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
LECOURT, GREGORY JOSEPH April 6, 1961 – September 8, 2020 It is with heavy hearts that the family of Gregory Joseph Lecourt announce his passing on September 8, 2020. He is survived by his wife Rhonda, daughter Courtney and son Kyle (Chelsey). Beloved son of Vincent (deceased) and Marie, and son-in-law of Neville and Marjorie Demetrius. Loving brother of Vince (Pat), predeceased by brother Drew (Maureen), Michelle (Jeanette), Kelly (Jamie) and Neil. Uncle to Shawna (Charles), David (Carla), Jennifer, Matthew (Tori), Ryan, Aleesha and Ben. Great-uncle to Ava, Adeline, Austin and Zachary. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Giffen-Mack Funeral Home, and online condolences and memories may be made at www.giffenmack scarborough.com/obituaries

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Toronto Star on Sep. 12, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved