GRYSKI, GREGORY LAWRENCE Peacefully in his sleep on Friday, March 29, 2019, Gregory Lawrence Gryski, 43 years, beloved son of Elaine White and Eugene Gryski (Christine). Besides his parents, left to mourn are Suzanne and their son Eric, his sister Irene Gryski (Jim Cassidy) and their son James and his step-daughters Nicole and Cara. Cherished first grandson of the late Janet and Eric White and Mary and Walter Gryski. Lovingly remembered by his aunts and uncles, Ted and Cindy Charnish, Chester and Camilla Gryski, Rosemary White and Rick Ramsay, Phil and Kim White. Our hearts are broken and we take solace in our treasured memories. We will always remember Greg's great spirit, his kindness and laughter. A truly beautiful soul. Greg attended St. Gabriel's School in Toronto, St. Charles Garnier in Richmond Hill, St. Elisabeth Catholic High School and Richmond Hill High School. Friends will be received at the McCLEISTER FUNERAL HOME, 495 Park Road North, Brantford, on Saturday, April 6, 2019 from 12:00 – 2:00 p.m. Memorial Service in the Chapel on Saturday at 2:00 p.m. Cremation has taken place. Memorial donations would be appreciated to the Canadian Mental Health Association, Stedman Community Hospice or charity of your choice. Online condolences will be forwarded to the family at mccleisterfuneralhome.ca McCleister - 519-758-1553
Published in the Toronto Star on Apr. 5, 2019