Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for GREGORY LEONARD "GREG" McNEVITTS. View Sign Obituary

McNEVITTS, GREGORY "GREG" LEONARD Passed away peacefully, at age 63, after a short illness at University Hospital, London, ON, on December 4, 2019, supported by family. Greg was predeceased by his parents, Anthony and Mary Louise, and his older brother Stephen (Cherie). He is survived by his son Justin, and his siblings, Mark (Marilyn), Martha Finerty (Dan), Jane McCutcheon (Gary) and Jerome (Millie), as well as his nieces and nephews. Greg was definitely the athlete in the family - playing both competitive hockey and football at Brebeuf College School and Georges Vanier Secondary School. His mother was shocked to learn he had won the All Star Award when he was supposed to be sidelined with broken ribs. Greg joined the RCMP on his 19th birthday and was stationed in several rural communities across British Columbia over his 22 year career. Upon retirement, he continued his embrace of small town communities, living in Courtney and Port Hardy, BC, before moving back to Ontario. Greg worked for MDL Doors in Brussels, ON, before settling in Goderich, where he enjoyed working for the local Boston Pizza restaurant, and where his wit and love of conversation were truly appreciated by friends and customers. Greg's hole in one at the age of 14 ensured a lifelong love of golf. He enjoyed decades of golf with his brothers and friends, including countless games at Whitevale, and vacations to Myrtle Beach and beyond… and of course the many requisite golf stories. A celebration of life for Greg will be held at a later date. Donations, in his memory, can be made to the Goderich-Huron YMCA-519-336-9622 or a charity of your choice. Condolences may be left at

McNEVITTS, GREGORY "GREG" LEONARD Passed away peacefully, at age 63, after a short illness at University Hospital, London, ON, on December 4, 2019, supported by family. Greg was predeceased by his parents, Anthony and Mary Louise, and his older brother Stephen (Cherie). He is survived by his son Justin, and his siblings, Mark (Marilyn), Martha Finerty (Dan), Jane McCutcheon (Gary) and Jerome (Millie), as well as his nieces and nephews. Greg was definitely the athlete in the family - playing both competitive hockey and football at Brebeuf College School and Georges Vanier Secondary School. His mother was shocked to learn he had won the All Star Award when he was supposed to be sidelined with broken ribs. Greg joined the RCMP on his 19th birthday and was stationed in several rural communities across British Columbia over his 22 year career. Upon retirement, he continued his embrace of small town communities, living in Courtney and Port Hardy, BC, before moving back to Ontario. Greg worked for MDL Doors in Brussels, ON, before settling in Goderich, where he enjoyed working for the local Boston Pizza restaurant, and where his wit and love of conversation were truly appreciated by friends and customers. Greg's hole in one at the age of 14 ensured a lifelong love of golf. He enjoyed decades of golf with his brothers and friends, including countless games at Whitevale, and vacations to Myrtle Beach and beyond… and of course the many requisite golf stories. A celebration of life for Greg will be held at a later date. Donations, in his memory, can be made to the Goderich-Huron YMCA-519-336-9622 or a charity of your choice. Condolences may be left at riversidefuneralhome.ca Published in the Toronto Star on Dec. 7, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Toronto Star Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close