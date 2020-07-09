MALSZECKI, PhD, Gregory Love One Another - No Exceptions! Greg, 75, died July 6, 2020 at home supported by his adoring children Karis and Aislinn, their partners Kevin and Savannah, and his wife Jennifer. His last two years involved advanced prostate cancer. He requested no funeral but many former students and friends came to his last public lecture, "Healing and Happiness in a Broken World" in October 2019. Greg was a revolutionary educator. He taught in the School of Kinesiology & Health Science at York University for 40 years. An inspirational mentor to thousands of students, he wrote "Destination: Graduation" on the board for each lecture, now a university wide mantra for incoming students. Greg studied at University of California, Berkeley, Wayne State University, the Centre for Medieval Studies at the University of Toronto and obtained his PhD in Social and Political Thought at York. His dissertation, "Metaphors of War and Sport and the Political Linguistics of Virility" received the inaugural Mary McEwan Memorial Award in 1995, recognizing his work in breaking down gender barriers. Greg was beloved in all areas of life, a sweet, loving, and moral person, radicalized at Berkeley, becoming a lifelong advocate for equality and social justice. Known for his remarkable care and attention, he loved people, knew their names, and was empathetic to their aspirations. He developed and distributed his 'Secrets of Success Strategies' package in his retirement years to help others become extraordinary active listeners and realize the potential that exists in all of us. Greg, our beautiful husband and father, you come from unimaginable realms of power and light and now have returned to them. To share stories and tribute messages, visit gregmalszecki.com