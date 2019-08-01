EVANS, Gregory Mark It is with great sorrow that we announce the passing of Gregory Mark Evans on Tuesday, July 30, 2019, at the age of 56. Beloved husband of Patricia. Loving father of Michael (Jessie), Lisa, Julie and Janice. Cherished grandfather of Lochlan and Wren. He will be lovingly remembered by his father Joseph and brother Jeff. Predeceased by his mother Jean and brother Ken. He will be dearly missed by his family and friends. Visitation will be held at the R.S. Kane Funeral Home, 6150 Yonge St., Toronto, on Saturday, August 3rd from 1 p.m. until the Celebration of Life at 2 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations to Princess Margaret Hospital would be appreciated. Condolences at www.rskane.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on Aug. 1, 2019