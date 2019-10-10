MALLETT, GREGORY PAUL November 16, 1944 - October 5, 2019 Peacefully with his family by his side at Toronto General Hospital, Gregory passed away. He fought his battle with courage and dignity and refused to give up. Loving son of the late Jack and Roberta Mallett. Beloved husband of Marion. Loved father to Marion (George) and Ron. Loving and special Pappy to Mimi, Haleigh and James. He was a wonderful daddy to all his fur babies. Proud member of the Coboconk Lions Club. A Celebration of Life to be held at St. Tim's Anglican Church at 4125 Sheppard Ave. E., on October 26th at 1 p.m. If desired, donations may be made to the Ontario SPCA.
Published in the Toronto Star on Oct. 10, 2019