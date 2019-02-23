PALUCK, Gregory Paul Suddenly at home Greg passed away on February 19, 2019. He will be missed by his mother Barbara Gawley, brother Jay (Christine) and sister Laurel. He will be missed by his loving nieces Nuala (Dylan), Millie, and nephew MacKenzie. Also missed by his Aunt Pat (John), Gwen (Woody). Remembered by Michael Atchie, Frances and Pat Murphy, Adrian and Sandy Torich, Glenna Acorn, Donna Muise and Anne Harvey, along with his many, many dear friends. At Greg's request there will be no service, a celebration of life will be held in the Spring.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gregory Paul PALUCK.
Published in the Toronto Star on Feb. 23, 2019